Friday Sports: Norwood Norfolk Baseball entertains double header at home

By Mel Busler
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A Northern Athletic Conference double header was held at Norwood Norfolk Friday as the Flyers entertained Parishville Hopkinton.

In game 1, the Panthers were up 2-0, with John Snell throwing a no-hitter into the fourth. Matt Richards strokes a single.

Then it was Gavin Phillips up the middle, driving in Richards, making it 2-1.

The Flyers try to tie the game on a suicide squeeze, but Cody Yette applies the tag.

Panthers looking for insurance runs in the fifth. Connor Taillon belts the ball to deep left, but Brendan Bombard hauls it in at the fence.

Final at bats, Bombard’s bunt is on the line fair, loading the bases.

Matt Richards laces a single through the right side and two runs are scored for a walkoff 3-2 win in Game 1.

In the nightcap, Tom Hopsicker’s single through the hole, plated a run, highlighting a five-run first inning for the Flyers.

In the bottom of the first, Avery Zenger launches a three-run home run to left, capping a four-run Panther rally. But Norwood-Norfolk went on to sweep Game Two, 13-6.

Watch Mel’s sportscast above for highlights and scores.

