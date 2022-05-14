Paul Bernard Ardison, 83, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Paul Bernard Ardison, 83, of Erie Canl Rd., Indian River, died peacefully on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in the comfort of his home where he was under the care of his loving family and Lewis County Hospice.

Born June 18, 1938 in Croghan, a son of John and Elizabeth Marion (Kloster) Ardison, he was educated in country school in Indian River and Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan.

He married Bernice M. Rowsam on June 24, 1961 in the former St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Indian River.

In his earlier years, “Bernie” was an accomplished lumberjack in the Croghan area, and bulldozer operator for different companies working primarily in the Adirondacks including the Stillwater and Blue Mountain Lake building roads. Following his marriage, he worked with his father, John, on their family farm on the Erie Canal Road in Indian River. He later took over the farm and moved to his family’s home to where he had resided until the time of his death. He was also well known throughout the area as an accomplished welder and master mechanic who could fix anything and who often did helping friends and neighbors alike.

Bernard was a longtime parishioner of St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, and was also a member of the Croghan K of C, and the Massawepie Hunting Club.

He enjoyed 4-wheeling, anything outdoors including his farming career and picking rasberries. He especially loved traveling to get ice cream and when asked how big a helping, telling the order taker, “the biggest you got”, and most of all, watching his grandkids play sports.

Surviving besides his loving wife, Bernice, of almost 61 years, are his four children and their spouses, Suzanne (Anthony) Roy, of Lowville, Neil (Kristy) Ardison, of Indian River, Kevin (Tonya) Ardison, of Belfort, and Grace (Mark) Abel, of Indian River; seven grandchildren, Dana Jesiolowski, Dayton, Katie, Cody, Kiley, Bryan and Mariah Borden and one great granddaughter and a great grandson on the way in July; his sister, Threse Steiner, of Croghan and his brother, Donald Ardison, of Pindall, AR.

He was predeceased by his grandson, Michael Ardison, who died in 2000, and his brother, Robert Ardison, who died in 2008.

Bernard’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 beginning with a 9:45 a.m. Prayer Service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. James Vacco, O.F.M, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery in Belfort. All are invited to St. Stephen’s Church Social Hall for a funeral luncheon after burial.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice.

