Record highs today and some rain this weekend

By Kris Hudson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warm day will lead to a warm and dry night.

Today was a warm day in fact it was so warm we set new record highs. Watertown reached 82 which ties the old record high of 82 set in 2014. Massena reached 84 breaking the old record high of 83 set in 1992. Lowville reached 89 which smashed the old record of 82 set in 1985.

Lows tonight will drop into the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday highs will once again make it into the 80s with a slight chance of rain mainly in the afternoon.

Sunday will also have some rain showers possible mainly in the afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Temperatures will cool off early next week after the passing of a cold front before warming back up to end the week.

