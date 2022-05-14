Advertisement

Turning steps into miles for the Volunteer Transportation Center

Turning steps into miles, that’s typically what runners do. But Saturday, those steps helped a...
Turning steps into miles, that’s typically what runners do. But Saturday, those steps helped a local charity rack up the miles.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Turning steps into miles, that’s typically what runners do. But Saturday, those steps helped a local charity rack up the miles.

Saturday was the second annual Black River Trail Run hosted by Wlllow Running. They host several races throughout Central New York.

And for the second-straight year, Willow Running partnered with the Volunteer Transportation Center. All of the sponsorship and raffle money will go to the VTC.

“We always say for every dollar that’s donated, we can provide two miles of transportation, so $2,500 bucks, 5,000 miles, it means a great deal to us,” said Volunteer Transportation Center Director Jeremiah Papineau.

Papineau says last year’s race raised about $2,500, but he’s expecting this year’s to raise at least $3,000.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Jones
Searches of home, vehicle lead to drug charges for Watertown man
Christopher Swem
Swem acquitted of murder, assault & weapon charges
Lake Bonaparte
Lake Bonaparte: A royal hideaway
Layoffs
Layoffs at Carthage, Ogdensburg hospitals blamed on inflation, drop in Covid patients
Diane Rutherford and Mel Busler in the late 1980s and today.
Longtime friends and colleagues re-create 34-year-old photo

Latest News

A Northern Athletic Conference double header was held at Norwood Norfolk Friday as the Flyers...
Friday Sports: Norwood Norfolk Baseball entertains double header at home
Friday Sports: Norwood Norfolk Baseball entertains double header at home
New York State Police have released body camera footage of last weekend’s daring water rescue...
A first-hand look at last weekend’s daring water rescue
WWNY JCC students take advantage of pet therapy on campus