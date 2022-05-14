Turning steps into miles for the Volunteer Transportation Center

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Turning steps into miles, that’s typically what runners do. But Saturday, those steps helped a local charity rack up the miles.

Saturday was the second annual Black River Trail Run hosted by Wlllow Running. They host several races throughout Central New York.

And for the second-straight year, Willow Running partnered with the Volunteer Transportation Center. All of the sponsorship and raffle money will go to the VTC.

“We always say for every dollar that’s donated, we can provide two miles of transportation, so $2,500 bucks, 5,000 miles, it means a great deal to us,” said Volunteer Transportation Center Director Jeremiah Papineau.

Papineau says last year’s race raised about $2,500, but he’s expecting this year’s to raise at least $3,000.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.