Arconic / USW tentative agreement: Workers would see a pay increase

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Details are emerging from the tentative agreement between the United Steel Workers Union and Arconic.

The agreement would include a 20% pay increase for union workers over the next four years, but no increase in health care premiums or improved retirement.

The two sides tentatively agreed to the terms Saturday, ahead of the Sunday deadline, avoiding a labor strike.

