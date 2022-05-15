Gov. Hochul on the mass shooting in Buffalo: “An act of terror”

BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - Police in Buffalo say 10 people are dead following a mass shooting at a Tops Supermarket.

It happened Saturday afternoon on Jefferson Street in Buffalo.

Police say the alleged shooter is 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, just outside of Binghamton.

They also say 11 of the 13 people shot were black.

Buffalo-native Governor Kathy Hochul spoke at a news conference and called the shooter a ‘white-supremacist who engaged in an act of terror and will be prosecuted as such.’

“It strikes us in our very hearts to know that there’s such evil that lurks out there. Yes, I’m here to console the families in a community that’s feeling so much pain right now. But mark my words: we’ll be aggressive in our pursuit of anyone who subscribes to the ideals professed by other white supremacists and how there’s a feeding frenzy on social media platforms where hate festers more hate. That has to stop,” said Hochul.

Gendron was arrested on scene and arraigned on Murder in the 1st Degree. He could face life in prison without parole.

The FBI is investigating it as a hate crime. The suspect’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 in the morning.

