Lewis County Sheriff’s Office looking for information in hit and run case

MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in a hit and run case.

They say just before noon Sunday, a person riding a UTV struck a parked ATV on Corrigan Hill Road in the Town of Martinsburg.

The parked ATV was on the shoulder of the roadway, the woman on it was ejected when her ATV was struck.

The Lewis County Sheriffs Office says the person in question gave false information and fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 315-376-3511.

