More rain showers tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain showers and thunderstorms will slowly come to an end late tonight.

Sunday we will have a 50% of rain showers and a few thunderstorms.

Monday we will have a 70% of rain showers and thunderstorms some of which could be strong to severe.

Tuesday will be a cooler day with highs in the upper 50s.

A short lived cool down will be much welcomed for the middle of the week before warming back up going into next weekend.

