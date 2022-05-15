Advertisement

More rain showers tonight

By Kris Hudson
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain showers and thunderstorms will slowly come to an end late tonight.

Sunday we will have a 50% of rain showers and a few thunderstorms.

Monday we will have a 70% of rain showers and thunderstorms some of which could be strong to severe.

Tuesday will be a cooler day with highs in the upper 50s.

A short lived cool down will be much welcomed for the middle of the week before warming back up going into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Jones
Searches of home, vehicle lead to drug charges for Watertown man
Christopher Swem
Swem acquitted of murder, assault & weapon charges
Lake Bonaparte
Lake Bonaparte: A royal hideaway
Layoffs
Layoffs at Carthage, Ogdensburg hospitals blamed on inflation, drop in Covid patients
Diane Rutherford and Mel Busler in the late 1980s and today.
Longtime friends and colleagues re-create 34-year-old photo

Latest News

WX
7 News This Evening Weather
WX
Record highs today and some rain this weekend
WX
7 News This Evening Weather
Wake Up Weather
Sunny & in the 80s