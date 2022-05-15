More rain showers tonight
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain showers and thunderstorms will slowly come to an end late tonight.
Sunday we will have a 50% of rain showers and a few thunderstorms.
Monday we will have a 70% of rain showers and thunderstorms some of which could be strong to severe.
Tuesday will be a cooler day with highs in the upper 50s.
A short lived cool down will be much welcomed for the middle of the week before warming back up going into next weekend.
