Nearly 800 Golden Knights graduate from Clarkson Saturday

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Clarkson University held its commencement ceremonies inside Cheel Arena Saturday.

Four honory degrees were awarded along with the undergrads. In total, nearly 800 Clarkson students flipped their tassel from right to left.

“All the hard work finally paid off, and all those all-nighters have to be worth it now. I can not wait to walk across that stage, get that diploma and shake Tony Collin’s hand,” said graduate Nicholas Schalago.

A small reception was held outside the arena for everybody in attendance after the ceremony. The Brockville Pipes and Drums Marching Band made an appearance.

