Advertisement

Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say two people have been killed and three more were taken to a hospital after a shooting at a Houston bustling flea market.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the Sunday shooting at the open-air market arose from an “altercation” that involved at least two guns and all five of the people.

He says no “innocent bystanders” were injured.

Thousands of people were shopping at the the market 14 miles north of Houston’s downtown when the shooting began around 1 p.m.

The sheriff said multiple shots were fired and that authorities recovered two pistols from the scene.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
New York State Police have released body camera footage of last weekend’s daring water rescue...
A first-hand look at last weekend’s daring water rescue
Layoffs
Layoffs at Carthage, Ogdensburg hospitals blamed on inflation, drop in Covid patients
Cody Jones
Searches of home, vehicle lead to drug charges for Watertown man
Christopher Swem
Swem acquitted of murder, assault & weapon charges

Latest News

Police lights file graphic.
Authorities: Multiple people shot at California church
Dr. Toby Cosgrove honored at Clarkson Commencement Saturday
Clarkson University held its commencement ceremonies inside Cheel Arena Saturday.
Nearly 800 Golden Knights graduate from Clarkson Saturday
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting