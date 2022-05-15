Saturday Sports: Lyme defeats Watertown on the diamond

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Diamond action was the main attraction Saturday. Among the games, the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds was the site as Lyme took on Watertown.

At the bottom of the first, Danny Mauer grounds out to second, allowing Kyle Moore to score from third. Watertown goes on top 1-0.

Later in the first, John Flowers goes shopping at the gap in right center and Preston Soluri and PJ Fadel both score: Cyclones on top 3-0.

At the top of the second, Cyclones catcher Jack Lavin guns down the runner trying to steal second with a quick tag.

Lyme gets on the board later in the second, as DenNeilson DeSilva grounds a single to left, Jon LaFontaine scores, cutting the Watertown lead to 3-1.

Still in the second, Evan Froelich slices a single to right and Alex Radley and DeNeilson DiSilva both score, tying the game at 3.

Lyme then takes the lead as Derrike Goutremont grounds to short, allowing Derek Radley to score from third: 4 -3 Lyme..

Watertown ties it up in the bottom of the third, when Ian Fitzsimmons singles to right and John flowers scores, the game tied at 4.

At the bottom of the 5th, it was Lyme pitcher Derrike Goutramont with the pick off of the runner at second. He’d be tag out in the rundown.

At the top of the 7th, it was Jon LaFontaine with a sacrifice fly to center and Derrike Gountramont scores from third: Lyme on top 5-4.

At the bottom of the 7th, PJ Fadel singles top left and Preston Soluri scores, tying the game at 5 and sending it into extra innings.

Lyme would score 2 in the top of the 11th and defeat Watertown 7-5.

Watch Mel’s sportscast above for highlights and scores.

