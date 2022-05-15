Stanley C. Kittner, 98, of Gouverneur

Stanley C. Kittner, age 98, of Gouverneur, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Samaritan Summit Village Nursing Home in Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

There will be no public services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Stanley was born on June 26, 1923 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada to the late Claude Richard Edward and Ida (Shawcroft) Kittner. He graduated high school in Rochester, Michigan and served in the United States Army during WWII from 1940 until his honorable discharge in 1943.

Stanley married Evelyn L. Bills on July 21, 1948 in Maumee, Ohio. The couple lived in Port Sanilac, Michigan until moving to Gouverneur in 1995. Evelyn passed away on October 30, 2003.

Mr. Kittner worked as a Systems Technician for Michigan Bell in Detroit for 34 years before his retirement in 1982. He enjoyed any activity that was outdoors, including fishing, hunting, and gardening.

He is survived by his three daughters and their husbands, Susan and Gary Harper of Williamsburg, Ontario, Christine and Alan Greening of Oxbow, NY, and Jillian and Dale Greening of Theresa; 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

Stanley is predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Kittner.

