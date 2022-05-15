Striking fun at American Legion tournament

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Strike, strike, and strike.

These bowlers are part of the New York State American Legion Bowling Tournament.

Veterans and family members take 4 weekends out of the year to compete in teams, doubles and singles.

“Getting people to come to your community, enjoy bowling, enjoy what your community has to offer. It’s not just the legion, you got your restaurants, your hotels around here,” said Ritchie Turck, the New York State American Legion Bowling Tournament Committee Chairman.

Teams came from all over the state to compete in this year’s tournament: Syracuse, Buffalo and Malone to mention a few. Winners will get pay outs at the end of the tournament.

“Just stress free, just hanging with friends and this is just for fun, just to get you out of the house, and something to do. It’s a good time,” said Anthony White, of the 787 Cicero Legion.

White has been bowling for 20 years. He says he’s hoping to place in the top 10. But that it wouldn’t be possible without his teammates.

“That’s my second family, everyone would do anything to help you in a time in need, or what have you,” said White.

His teammate Garrett Pitre couldn’t agree anymore. He picked up bowling two years ago.

“It was really just for me to spend more time with my dad, so we could have something to do together. And I’ve improved a lot since when I started. So, he’s been coaching me helping me out a lot,” said Pitre.

For some this was their first year competing with an all women’s team.

“Well, we’re very excited because it’s usually an all men’s weekend. And some of us started just subbing. And then we decided we needed to put a women’s team in,” said Bonnie Richards of Legion Post 939.

The tournament ends next weekend and legions will know the final results thirty days after that.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.