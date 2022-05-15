SUNY Canton graduation kicks off commencement season

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Graduation season officially commenced this weekend in St. Lawrence County.

SUNY Canton students were the first to make the walk across stage as 2022 graduates. Just over 700 students received their degrees Saturday morning with around 500 of them in attendance. An element that did not go unnoticed by both students and staff.

“The last couple of years have been hard. It’s not what you expected when you signed up to go to college, but you made it,” said Peggy DeCooke, Provost & Vice President of Academic Affairs.

“Everybody can come together and walk across the stage, it’s just really exciting because two years ago I wasn’t sure if we were going to have this kind of graduation. So I’m really excited to feel normal again,” said graduate Katlynn Allen.

