United Steel Workers Union, Arconic come to terms on tentative deal

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The United Steel Workers Union and Arconic have reached an agreement to avoid going on strike.

According to union officials, the two sides reached a tentative agreement on Saturday.

Details of the deal are not immediately available, but union officials say the deal is fully endorsed by the bargaining committee and calls it a fair deal.

The current contract was set to expire Sunday, May 15th, and the union had voted to go on strike if a new deal could not be reached.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.