Advertisement

United Steel Workers Union, Arconic come to terms on tentative deal

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The United Steel Workers Union and Arconic have reached an agreement to avoid going on strike.

According to union officials, the two sides reached a tentative agreement on Saturday.

Details of the deal are not immediately available, but union officials say the deal is fully endorsed by the bargaining committee and calls it a fair deal.

The current contract was set to expire Sunday, May 15th, and the union had voted to go on strike if a new deal could not be reached.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Jones
Searches of home, vehicle lead to drug charges for Watertown man
Christopher Swem
Swem acquitted of murder, assault & weapon charges
Lake Bonaparte
Lake Bonaparte: A royal hideaway
Layoffs
Layoffs at Carthage, Ogdensburg hospitals blamed on inflation, drop in Covid patients
Diane Rutherford and Mel Busler in the late 1980s and today.
Longtime friends and colleagues re-create 34-year-old photo

Latest News

Diamond action was the main attraction Saturday. Among the games, the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds...
Saturday Sports: Lyme defeats Watertown on the diamond
Turning steps into miles for the Volunteer Transportation Center
Saturday Sports: Lyme defeats Watertown on the diamond
Buffalo-native Governor Kathy Hochul spoke at a news conference Saturday in regards to the mass...
Gov. Hochul on the mass shooting in Buffalo: “An act of terror”