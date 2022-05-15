United Steel Workers Union, Arconic come to terms on tentative deal
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The United Steel Workers Union and Arconic have reached an agreement to avoid going on strike.
According to union officials, the two sides reached a tentative agreement on Saturday.
Details of the deal are not immediately available, but union officials say the deal is fully endorsed by the bargaining committee and calls it a fair deal.
The current contract was set to expire Sunday, May 15th, and the union had voted to go on strike if a new deal could not be reached.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.