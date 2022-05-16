Barry E. Newcombe, 71, formerly of Massena, peacefully passed away on May 14, 2022 at his daughter’s home while under the care of Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Barry E. Newcombe, 71, formerly of Massena, peacefully passed away on May 14, 2022 at his daughter’s home while under the care of Hospice.

Barry was born on April 12, 1951 in Potsdam, New York, the son of the late Irving and Alice (Miller) Newcombe. He attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School. Barry married Deborah Warriner in June of 1972, the marriage later ended in divorce. He later had a companion of several years, Tina Lawrence.

Barry worked construction as a Laborer for the Local #420 for many years and also repaired small electronics. Barry enjoyed fishing and camping.

Barry is survived by his children, Stephanie (Christopher) Gilson of Raymondville, Barry (Marcia) Newcombe Jr. of Redford, NY, Jeremy Newcombe of Massena, and Matthew Newcombe and companion Hannah Wilson of Norwood; seven grandchildren, Alex and Jocelyn Bowers, Triston Gilson, Madeline and Olivia Newcombe, Tia Thompson and Tyler Newcombe; three great grandchildren, Ivy, Jackson and Maverick; a brother, Bruce Newcombe of Raymondville; a brother-in-law, Dennis J. Levac of Chase Mills and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his two brothers, Garrison Finley and Irving Leslie Newcombe; a sister, Gloria Levac and two sisters in law, Linda and Mary Newcombe.

Friends and family are invited to call at the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena on Friday, May 20, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Burial will take place in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Barry’s memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley or the Norfolk Fire Department.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where memories and condolence may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com

