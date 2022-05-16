Advertisement

Calm morning, thunderstorms this afternoon

Beth Hall takes a look at the week ahead.
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - Rain is on the way.

It will be mild with a mix of sun and clouds to start.

Highs in the upper 70s will be fairly early. Then a cold front moves through, bringing rain showers and cooler temperatures as it goes.

We can expect heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and gusty winds this afternoon, mainly between 2 and 6 p.m. Winds could gust to 50 mph.

Scattered showers continue overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs only in the upper 50s. It will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

It will be sunny and in the low 60s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be partly sunny and around 70.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s Friday and Saturday. There’s a small chance of rain on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

