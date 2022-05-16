Cornhole tournament to benefit North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council is hosting a cornhole tournament fundraiser this weekend.
NCPPC’s Anne Garno talked about the Toss Masters Cornhole Tournament on 7 News This Morning.
Watch her interview in the video above.
The double-elimination tournament is Sunday, May 22 at Garden City Beer Works in Watertown.
Registration is at 9 a.m. and the games start at 10 a.m.
The entry fee is $50 per two-person team. The winning team walks away with $300.
You can register at tinyurl.com/tossmasters2022 or by calling 315-788-8533.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.