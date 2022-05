NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Donald J. “Smiley” LaBarge, 83, will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk. Smiley passed away on February 12, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.

