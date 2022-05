WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert A. Rowsam, 76, of Hadcock Road, Watertown, NY, passed away January 2, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21st at the Brookside Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

