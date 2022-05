Graveside Services: Sandalio A. “Sandy” Valentin Jr., 83, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Sandalio A. “Sandy” Valentin Jr., 83, a resident of the Highland Nursing Home, Massena and formerly of Colton and Florida, will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam. Sandy passed away on February 6, 2022. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.

