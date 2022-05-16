Inmates charged in St. Lawrence County jail fight

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Two inmates have been charged following a fight in St. Lawrence County’s jail.

Sheriff’s deputies say the fight happened on April 30 between 20-year-old Nathaniel Torres and 25-year-old Devin Johnson.

Torres was charged with second-degree assault. He was arraigned on the charge in Canton town court and returned to jail.

Johnson was ticketed for second-degree harassment and is scheduled to appear in court later.

