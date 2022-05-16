John Edward Moschell, of the Adirondack Park area

John passed away in his home on May 12, 2022 with his beloved service dog and best friend Lucey by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John was born on March 19, 1962 in Lee’s Summit, MO.

He was the youngest of three children. He lived in Lee’s Summit through his high school years where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, bull riding, and playing for the local football team. In May of 1980 he made the decision to serve our country and enlisted in the US Navy. From 1980 to 1996 John traveled the world. His adventures began in Guam and continued through Barbers Point, HI and Whitney Island, WA. In October of 1989 he met Debora Hayes in Pt Mugu, CA. Their first son, Aaron M. Moschell was born in August of 1990 while he was stationed in Christchurch, NZ. After a short trip home he was deployed to Antarctica where he was stationed when his second son, James C. Moschell, was born in December of 1991.

He retired in 1996 and relocated to the North Country where he attended SUNY Canton and achieved an associate’s degree. He loved hunting and fishing with his son’s, family, and friends. In 2006 he moved back to his hometown where he enjoyed his time with his nieces and nephews and spent many hours cat fishing. In November 2017 he moved back to the North Country and settled in the woods of the Adirondack Park where he spent his last year’s making memories with his two sons and truly enjoying every moment with his six grandchildren until he passed away in his home on May 12, 2022 with his beloved service dog and best friend Lucey by his side.

John Moschell is survived by his sister Dawn Moschell-Gibson, son’s, Aaron and James Moschell, and his grandchildren Fletcher, Aislinn, Hunter, Shaylinn, Everett, and Finnley Moschell.

He was predeceased by his parents, James and Joyce (Paylor) Moschell as well as his sister, Denise Shawbaker.

A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, May 20, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Parishville, NY at 2pm with Pastor Everett Napuunoa celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Lawrence Valley SPCA @ 6718 NY 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or to the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area @ 12405 SE Ranson Rd., Summit, MO 64082 in memory of John.

Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service.

Condolences for the Moschell family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

