Jury seated in Lacey manslaughter trial

Graphic of Nicole Lacey, accused in the October 2018 death of an Antwerp man.
Graphic of Nicole Lacey, accused in the October 2018 death of an Antwerp man.(Source: WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Twelve jurors have been selected to decide the fate of Nicole Lacey as her manslaughter trial begins in Jefferson County Court.

Lacey, of Black River, is on trial for the 2018 death of 28-year-old Jared Cook.

She’s accused of intentionally striking and driving over Cook with her vehicle, causing fatal head injuries.

He died days later at a Syracuse hospital.

Following an investigation, Lacey was charged in 2020 with first-degree manslaughter.

Opening statements will begin Tuesday at 9 a.m.

In addition to the 12 members of the jury, two alternates were chosen.

