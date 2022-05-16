Man to spend 6 months in jail for treatment of Potsdam High School student

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A 70-year-old Hannawa Falls man is set to spend 6 months in jail for subjecting a Potsdam High School student to unwanted hugs, shoulder rubs and sexual comments.

Danny Davis was a teaching assistant and adviser for the high school’s Positivity Club when village police arrested him last month on harassment and child endangerment charges.

A female student in the club told police that Davis sexually harassed her. In her statement to police, the student said Davis told her she looked “hot,” complimented her figure, and asked her about her relationship with her boyfriend.

She also said Davis repeatedly hugged her and rubbed her back and shoulders.

Last week, he pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child. He will be sentenced on June 14 to spend 180 days in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

It turns out that Davis is already serving time in jail for a separate crime. Last week, he admitted to violating his probation on a reckless endangerment charge.

He began serving a 60-day sentence last Friday for that case.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning he’ll spend a total of 6 months behind bars for everything.

Potsdam School Superintendent Joann Chambers said in April that she couldn’t comment on Davis’ employment status with the district but did say he had no access to school property.

