New Congressional maps: Stefanik apparently keeps Fort Drum

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik(Gray Television)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - It appears that north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will represent all of Fort Drum, instead of a small part of it, under proposed new redistricting maps.

A spokesperson for Stefanik said the maps appear to show the military installation is now fully within the 21st Congressional District.

The congresswoman is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and has spent years advocating for Fort Drum.

Under the old maps drawn by Democrats and later thrown out by a judge as unconstitutional, Stefanik would have represented the northern part of Drum consisting of firing ranges north of the main post.

The original plan would have shifted Fort Drum’s headquarters, barracks, and Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield into a new district.

The new map drafts appear to show the entire post is now in one Congressional district rather than two.

Stefanik issued the following statement:

“I look forward to running for re-election in NY-21 where I have been honored and humbled to earn historic support every election cycle! I will always work my very hardest to deliver real results for the hardworking families in Upstate New York and the North Country.”

Meanwhile, the draft map shows Jefferson County would be split in two.

The 21st District would no longer include Watertown. The proposed map appears to show Wellesley Island and the villages of Black River and Carthage would be split into separate congressional districts.

Watertown and much of western Jefferson County go to the newly configured 24th Congressional District, which stretches from Niagara Falls to Alexandria Bay.

