New redistricting lawsuit challenges New York Assembly maps

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A new lawsuit is attempting to throw out new political maps setting the boundaries of New York state Assembly districts, a challenge that comes amid a broader legal battle over the state’s redistricting.

The lawsuit filed Sunday by a bipartisan group of political activists contends that the maps drawn by the Legislature are unconstitutional, a similar claim used in lawsuits to successfully strike down maps favored by Democrats for state Senate and U.S. House districts as unconstitutional.

The lawsuit filed by Democratic activist Gary Greenberg and conservative political commentator Gavin Wax asks a judge to throw out the maps and move all of New York’s primary elections to the same day.

