North country moon watchers share their eclipse pics

Viewers in Gouverneur, Antwerp, Pamelia, and Lowville snapped and shared photos of the event.
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - If you missed the total lunar eclipse late Sunday and early Monday, you’re in luck.

You can see them in the video above.

NASA calls it a Blood Moon and a supermoon. A full moon in May is also called a Flower Moon.

Check out more moon shots in the Send It To 7 galleries below.

