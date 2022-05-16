North country moon watchers share their eclipse pics

(WWNY) - If you missed the total lunar eclipse late Sunday and early Monday, you’re in luck.

Viewers in Gouverneur, Antwerp, Pamelia, and Lowville snapped and shared photos of the event.

You can see them in the video above.

NASA calls it a Blood Moon and a supermoon. A full moon in May is also called a Flower Moon.

Check out more moon shots in the Send It To 7 galleries below.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.