Advertisement

Only 3 states have average gas prices below $4 per gallon, report finds

The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to...
The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.(Maridav via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gas prices nationwide have gone up for the fourth straight week.

The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

As of Monday, there are only three states with a gas price average below $4 per gallon – Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma. Even so, those states’ averages all sit at $3.98 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon.

“While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon,” De Haan said in a statement.

The states with the highest average gas prices are California ($5.95 per gallon), Hawaii ($5.27 per gallon), and Nevada ($5.15 per gallon).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in a hit and run case.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office looking for information in hit and run case
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Inmates charged in St. Lawrence County jail fight
New York State Police have released body camera footage of last weekend’s daring water rescue...
A first-hand look at last weekend’s daring water rescue
Arconic / USW tentative agreement: Workers would see a pay increase

Latest News

Gavel
New redistricting lawsuit challenges New York Assembly maps
A firefighter sits on a swing next to a building destroyed by a Russian bomb in Chernihiv on...
Russia encounters more obstacles in Ukraine, on global front
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden awards public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden signs order to deploy US troops to Somalia
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Police: Buffalo gunman aimed to keep killing if he got away