Patricia L. Davis, 65, of Plattsburgh

Published: May. 16, 2022
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia L. Davis, 65, a resident of Plattsburgh, will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 12 noon at St. John’s Church in Madrid with Rev. Msgr. Robert Aucoin presiding.  Patricia passed away on November 26, 2021 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.  Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.

