Advertisement

Randy J. Hollinger, 65, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Randy J. Hollinger, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, May 10th. He was 65 years old.

Born in Potsdam January 20th, 1957, Randy was a son of Jack and Hilda (Newton) Hollinger. He was educated locally and was employed with the Watertown Daily Times.

Randy enjoyed socializing, watching television, crossword puzzles, and his cats.

Randy is survived by his children, Brittani Hollinger and fiancée Harold Bush, Jesse Hollinger, Randy Hollinger, Betty and John Fuller, Timothy and Mary Boshane, Theresa Nemeth and significant other Joey Weeks; his grandchildren, Harold Bush, Natalie Bush, Aiden Hollinger, Dorian Hollinger, Hailey-Anne Hollinger; and his siblings, Mark, Jerry, Joann, Cindy, Glen, Gilbert, Dawn.

Besides his parents, Randy is predeceased by his girlfriend of 22 years, Donna L. Mallette.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of his family.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Shawn Petrie saw lightning hit this tree. He shared this photo via Send It To 7.
Severe weather moves through north country
Trevor Samarco
Samarco manslaughter case likely to go before grand jury
Candles
Graveside Service: Elizabeth Mae Chase, 93, formerly of Black River
Candles
Patricia L. Davis, 65, of Plattsburgh
Candles
Service Notice: Ann E. Watson, 72, of Norwood

Obituaries

Candles
Graveside Services: Donald J. “Smiley” LaBarge, 83, of Norfolk
Candles
Graveside Services: Alice J. King, 83, of Norfolk
Candles
Graveside Services: Lawrence R. Ashley, 86, of Norfolk
Candles
Graveside Services: Sandalio A. “Sandy” Valentin Jr., 83, of Colton
Candles
Arthur A. Zeller, 54, of Adams
Sharon (Bradish) Andrews has left this world to join her husband John in the afterlife, where...
Sharon (Bradish) Andrews, of South Colton