Randy J. Hollinger, 65, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Randy J. Hollinger, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, May 10th. He was 65 years old.

Born in Potsdam January 20th, 1957, Randy was a son of Jack and Hilda (Newton) Hollinger. He was educated locally and was employed with the Watertown Daily Times.

Randy enjoyed socializing, watching television, crossword puzzles, and his cats.

Randy is survived by his children, Brittani Hollinger and fiancée Harold Bush, Jesse Hollinger, Randy Hollinger, Betty and John Fuller, Timothy and Mary Boshane, Theresa Nemeth and significant other Joey Weeks; his grandchildren, Harold Bush, Natalie Bush, Aiden Hollinger, Dorian Hollinger, Hailey-Anne Hollinger; and his siblings, Mark, Jerry, Joann, Cindy, Glen, Gilbert, Dawn.

Besides his parents, Randy is predeceased by his girlfriend of 22 years, Donna L. Mallette.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of his family.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

