Relief after Arconic, United Steel Workers reach tentative contract agreement

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The Massena community is reacting to retaining jobs. It was announced over the weekend that the United Steel Workers Union and Arconic reached a tentative agreement keeping more than 100 workers at its Massena plant employed.

“I’m very relieved and very happy for our community, and for all those workers as well,” said Greg Paquin, the mayor of Massena.

A deal was struck just ahead of Sunday’s deadline. The Arconic plant in Massena employs about 130 workers. Those employees were threatening to go on strike, along with employees from three other plants, if a new labor deal could not be reached. The two sides tentatively agreed to new terms on Saturday, however.

Information sent to union members indicates the agreement would include a 20% pay increase for union workers over the next four years, with no increase in health care premiums, but their retirement package would not be improved.

“It creates a great deal of stability in the community, not having to worry about any type of strike and whatnot,” said Paquin.

The mayor says keeping those jobs Is a boost to the Massena economy.

The ripple effects can be felt at popular spots like Spanky’s Diner. Waitresses there say Arconic employees are regulars.

“Probably every week, I would say,” said one waitress, Mary Wright.

“Oh yeah, every other day probably,” said Hope Jenkins, another waitress.

Keeping those jobs local means more business.

”More people, more friends, more people that they know,” said Jenkins.

“Stronger community,” said Wright.

Mayor Paquin says it’s an especially big boost since the village has lost out on other businesses, “It’s been a tough road there over the last decade with the closing of our main industries.”

Union workers still have to vote on the agreement. There is still no word on when that will happen.

