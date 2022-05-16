CENTRAL SQUARE, New York (WWNY) - Richard E. Davison, 58, of Central Square, NY, passed away January 31, 2022 at Upstate University in Syracuse.

A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21st at the St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Harrisville 14355 Maple St., Harrisville, NY.

Burial will follow at the St. Francis Solanus Catholic Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will follow at the Harrisville Fire Hall 14226 Church St., Harrisville, NY.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

