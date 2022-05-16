Advertisement

Samarco manslaughter case likely to go before grand jury

Trevor Samarco
Trevor Samarco(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County grand jury will likely hear the case of an Ogdensburg man accused of causing the death of his baby daughter.

Trevor Samarco waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua said the next step is grand jury action if there’s no guilty plea before that.

According to court documents, Samarco caused the death of his 11-month-old baby, Amelia, by leaving her unattended in a bathtub and falling asleep in another room last week.

Police charged the 34-year-old with second-degree manslaughter.

He’s being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

