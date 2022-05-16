Service Notice: Ann E. Watson, 72, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Ann E. Watson, 72, a lifelong resident of Norwood, will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Madrid Cemetery with Rev. Judith VanKennen presiding. Ann passed away on January 4, 2022 at her home with her husband at her side. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving he family of Ann E. Watson.

