Advertisement

Severe storm watch issued

Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Thunderstorm Warning(MGN / Gerlos / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the state, including Jefferson and Lewis counties.

The watch is in effect until 4 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms could be accompanied by damaging wind gust, heavy downpours, and hail. Scattered gusts could reach 70 mph and hail as large 1.5 inches is possible in isolated areas.

The watch includes a large swath into the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the Southern Tier.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in a hit and run case.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office looking for information in hit and run case
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Inmates charged in St. Lawrence County jail fight
New York State Police have released body camera footage of last weekend’s daring water rescue...
A first-hand look at last weekend’s daring water rescue
Arconic / USW tentative agreement: Workers would see a pay increase

Latest News

Gavel
New redistricting lawsuit challenges New York Assembly maps
A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
EXPLAINER: White ‘replacement theory’ fuels racist attacks
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
NCPPC hosts cornhole tournament
Cornhole tournament to benefit North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council