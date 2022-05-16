Severe storm watch issued

(WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the state, including Jefferson and Lewis counties.

The watch is in effect until 4 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms could be accompanied by damaging wind gust, heavy downpours, and hail. Scattered gusts could reach 70 mph and hail as large 1.5 inches is possible in isolated areas.

The watch includes a large swath into the Finger Lakes, Central New York, and the Southern Tier.

