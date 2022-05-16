Advertisement

Severe weather moves through north country

Shawn Petrie saw lightning hit this tree. He shared this photo via Send It To 7.
Shawn Petrie saw lightning hit this tree. He shared this photo via Send It To 7.(Shawn Petrie)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Severe weather moved through the region Monday, even prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for parts of Lewis County.

The tornado warning lasted about 30-minutes. However, there’s no indication a twister actually touched down.

There’s also no indication that the storm did any significant damage even though there was plenty of lightning, thunder, and wind.

Shawn Petrie saw lightning hit a tree. He said it sounded like an explosion as chunks of the tree landed around his house.

In St. Lawrence County, there are flood warnings in effect. One in Ogdensburg expires at 7:15 p.m. The other in the Hopkinton area ends at 7:45 p.m.

