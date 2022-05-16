Severe weather moves through north country

LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Severe weather moved through the region Monday, even prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for parts of Lewis County.

The tornado warning lasted about 30-minutes. However, there’s no indication a twister actually touched down.

There’s also no indication that the storm did any significant damage even though there was plenty of lightning, thunder, and wind.

Shawn Petrie saw lightning hit a tree. He said it sounded like an explosion as chunks of the tree landed around his house.

In St. Lawrence County, there are flood warnings in effect. One in Ogdensburg expires at 7:15 p.m. The other in the Hopkinton area ends at 7:45 p.m.

