Steven M. Zitkoski, 52, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Steven M. Zitkoski will be 2:00pm – 4:00pm Friday, May 27th at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. There is no funeral planned, and burial will be held at the convenience of his family.

Steven passed away at St, Joseph’s Home, Ogdensburg, Wednesday, May 11th. He was 52 years old.

Born June 23, 1969, in Fort Dix, New Jersey, Steven was a son to Bernard and Joann (Russell) Zitkoski. Following his education Steven enlisted in the United States Army serving for 8 years. Recently, Steven worked at Brookside Cemetery, Franklin Street Market, and State Street Wine & Liquor.

Steven is survived by his mother, Joann (Nolan) Johnson, Watertown; his children, Falisha and Dustin Christen of Washington, Anthony Zitkoski of Washington, Dayshia Zitkoski of Washington; and his siblings, Sue Sentell (fiancée Robert Kidney) of Dexter, Patsy (David) Seal of Texas, Karen (Jeff) Winfrey of Tennessee.

Besides his father, Steven is predeceased by 5 siblings, Carl “Bud” Berger, Teri Auble, Michael Zitkoski, Mark Zitkoski, Betsy Willex.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

