Strong storms possible Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will build in late tonight which could impact the viewing of the lunar eclipse.

Monday will start out dry and remain that way for the first half of the day. By 1 or 2 in the afternoon showers and thunderstorms will start to form which will become strong and could be severe. The best chance for severe weather will be between 3 PM and 6 PM on Monday. The main impact will be strong to damaging winds, heavy rain, and small hail. With that said we can’t rule out an isolated weak tornado for Lewis County, however the possibility of that happening is very low.

Tuesday will be a cooler day with highs in the upper 50s with a few left over rain showers early in the morning.

Temperatures will start to improve as we go into the middle and end of the week, but by the end of the week highs will be back in the 80s.

