Sunday Sports: Copenhagen Girls’ Basketball celebrates championship run

By Mel Busler
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the Copenhagen Girls’ Basketball Team, it’s time to celebrate a great achievement.

Garland City Beer Works, owned by former Copenhagen Coach Nancy Henry, was the site as family, friends and the team held a get together to relive a state championship run.

The Golden Knights captured the Girls’ State Class D crown by beating Sherman in the final 47 to 39. Coach Natalie Scott feels this team will now have a special bond because of the championship.

“Absolutely, I know because I’ve been through it before when I played. You do carry that special bond with all of those teammates that you went through this experience with. And I hope they do keep that bond and I hope they do get together late on and keep that going because that just makes it all that more special,” said Scott.

The Jefferson Men’s Golf Team has earned a spot in the nationals for the second year in a row.

The Cannoneers finished second to Niagara in the regionals, earning Jefferson a spot in the national tournament June 5th through to the 10th in Jamestown.

Nate Heller led the Cannoneers with a two day total of 165.

Cole Morrissette carded 166 for the two days and Sam Arrigo also with a strong outing.

In the girls competition, Hannah Malbouf finished fourth, Taylor Scoville 5th, and Camille Stevenson 6th.

