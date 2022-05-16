Advertisement

Tornado warning issued in Lewis County

Tornado Warning
Tornado Warning(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northeastern Lewis County until 3:30 p.m.

The NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Whetstone Gulf State Park, or 16 miles north of

Boonville, moving northeast at 40 mph.

The following locations could be affected: Lowville, New Bremen, Watson, Croghan, Belfort, Soft Maple Reservoir, Kirschnerville, Beaver Falls, Brantingham, and Sperryville.

The NWS said its radar indicated rotation within the thunderstorm.

The weather service urges people to take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

The NWS said torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in a hit and run case.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office looking for information in hit and run case
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Inmates charged in St. Lawrence County jail fight
New York State Police have released body camera footage of last weekend’s daring water rescue...
A first-hand look at last weekend’s daring water rescue
Arconic / USW tentative agreement: Workers would see a pay increase

Latest News

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
New Congressional maps: Stefanik apparently keeps Fort Drum
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
EXPLAINER: White ‘replacement theory’ fuels racist attacks
Gavel
New redistricting lawsuit challenges New York Assembly maps