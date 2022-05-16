Tornado warning issued in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northeastern Lewis County until 3:30 p.m.

The NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Whetstone Gulf State Park, or 16 miles north of

Boonville, moving northeast at 40 mph.

The following locations could be affected: Lowville, New Bremen, Watson, Croghan, Belfort, Soft Maple Reservoir, Kirschnerville, Beaver Falls, Brantingham, and Sperryville.

The NWS said its radar indicated rotation within the thunderstorm.

The weather service urges people to take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

The NWS said torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.