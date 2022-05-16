Advertisement

William S. “Bill” Reardon, 96, of Adams Center

Candles
Candles(WWNY)
By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - William S. “Bill” Reardon, 96, Adams Center, passed away Friday, May 13th, 2022 at the Hospice Residence, Gotham St., Watertown.

Among his survivors is his wife  Thelma Curtis Reardon; a daughter Gloria (James) Gregory and a son William (Wanda) Reardon.

A complete obituary will follow with dates and times for a service.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in a hit and run case.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office looking for information in hit and run case
Inmates charged in St. Lawrence County jail fight
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
New York State Police have released body camera footage of last weekend’s daring water rescue...
A first-hand look at last weekend’s daring water rescue
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued

Latest News

Shawn Petrie saw lightning hit this tree. He shared this photo via Send It To 7.
Severe weather moves through north country
Trevor Samarco
Samarco manslaughter case likely to go before grand jury
Candles
Graveside Service: Elizabeth Mae Chase, 93, formerly of Black River
Candles
Patricia L. Davis, 65, of Plattsburgh
Candles
Service Notice: Ann E. Watson, 72, of Norwood