Your Turn: feedback on mass shooting, gas prices and big fish

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ten people died in a mass shooting at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo. Most of the victims were Black. Officials said they’re investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime:

Prayers going out to all those affected by this evil sickness.

Linda Sullivan

This is SUCH a warning that our culture is mentally unhealthy and unstable...and angry.

Patricia Jas

Nowadays people need a gun for self-defense.

Martin Rivers

Most of your feedback this week is about gas prices which hit new records in New York last week:

I’m at $65 a day just to get back and forth to work. Now times that times 6 days a week that’s $390 a week.

Rod Finley

I drive a Hyundai Kona. Do I enjoy the price hike? No, but it’s still plenty reasonable to fill my car.

Sean Pidgeon

Bailey Williams of Watertown reeled in a record-breaking channel catfish in Black River Marsh. It weighed in at 35 pounds, 12 ounces - a state record:

Awesome catch! Congratulations!

Paula Hickey

Haven’t seen one this big in years...I was happy to see this man release this big guy.

Michele Mickie Mccauley Patterson

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.