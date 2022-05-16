Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on mass shooting, gas prices and big fish

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
By Diane Rutherford
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ten people died in a mass shooting at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo. Most of the victims were Black. Officials said they’re investigating the shooting as a racially motivated hate crime:

Prayers going out to all those affected by this evil sickness.

Linda Sullivan

This is SUCH a warning that our culture is mentally unhealthy and unstable...and angry.

Patricia Jas

Nowadays people need a gun for self-defense.

Martin Rivers

Most of your feedback this week is about gas prices which hit new records in New York last week:

I’m at $65 a day just to get back and forth to work. Now times that times 6 days a week that’s $390 a week.

Rod Finley

I drive a Hyundai Kona. Do I enjoy the price hike? No, but it’s still plenty reasonable to fill my car.

Sean Pidgeon

Bailey Williams of Watertown reeled in a record-breaking channel catfish in Black River Marsh. It weighed in at 35 pounds, 12 ounces - a state record:

Awesome catch! Congratulations!

Paula Hickey

Haven’t seen one this big in years...I was happy to see this man release this big guy.

Michele Mickie Mccauley Patterson

