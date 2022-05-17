Andrew Grady, 30, formerly of Ogdensburg

Andrew passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ. (Source: Funeral Home)

PHOENIX, Arizona (WWNY) - Memorial Services for Andrew Grady, age 30, of Phoenix, AZ and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until the time of the services at Frary Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date. A reception will be held for family and friends at the Ogdensburg Elks Lodge following services. Andrew passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ.

Andrew is survived by his parents, Robert and Mary Grady of Ogdensburg, NY; his sister, Megan Grady and her companion, Evan Krishnakumar, of Ogdensburg, NY; aunts and uncles, Bob Brown and his wife, Carol, of Leesburg, TX, Peggy Montpetit and her husband, Pete, of Ogdensburg, NY, Cathy Toeper and her husband, Eric, of Brockport, NY, John Grady of Clay, NY and Geraldine Grady of Norwood, NY and many cousins.

Andrew is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, James and Dorothy Brown; paternal grandparents, Douglas W. and Beverley Grady, Sr.; aunts, Patricia Gilbert and Jean Francis Grady and uncle, Douglas W. Grady, Jr.

Andrew was born on November 8, 1991, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Robert and Mary (Brown) Grady. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 2009 and attended SUNY Albany. Andrew was employed by APPS Paramedical in Albany later moving to Phoenix, Arizona in 2017 continuing with the company as a health examiner. Andrew enjoyed gardening, watching movies, and exploring new technologies. He loved his dogs, Thor and Loki, more than anything – they were his life.

Donations may be made in Andrew’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or a local animal shelter of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

