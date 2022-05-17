Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Annabelle Russell

Arts All-Star: Annabelle Russell
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Annabelle Russell finds her inspiration almost anywhere.

“I don’t think I have a favorite subject,” she said. “I think I gravitate toward portraiture, but I like everything.”

The Carthage Central artist is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She says she wants to be a farmer who paints.

“Just, like, a nice, peaceful job, living with the people I love, like, harvesting food for the people I love, and painting for the people I love.”

Watch the video above to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

