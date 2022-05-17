Career-Tech All-Star: Lisa Livingston

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa Livingston has wanted to be in the medical field since she was young.

“I’ve always helped my grandma, my great-grandma,” she said. “My sister passed away, so there’s always been something that has been really strong in my life.”

The Belleville Henderson student is enrolled in the medical assistant program. She’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

She says she’s learned a lot from the program, and it has helped her get a job right out of high school.

Her goal is to become a critical care nurse.

Watch the video to learn more about her.

