Advertisement

Career-Tech All-Star: Lisa Livingston

Career-Tech All-Star: Lisa Livingston
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa Livingston has wanted to be in the medical field since she was young.

“I’ve always helped my grandma, my great-grandma,” she said. “My sister passed away, so there’s always been something that has been really strong in my life.”

The Belleville Henderson student is enrolled in the medical assistant program. She’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

She says she’s learned a lot from the program, and it has helped her get a job right out of high school.

Her goal is to become a critical care nurse.

Watch the video to learn more about her.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmates charged in St. Lawrence County jail fight
Dan Davis
Man to spend 6 months in jail for treatment of Potsdam High School student
Shawn Petrie saw lightning hit this tree. He shared this photo via Send It To 7.
Severe weather moves through north country
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
New Congressional maps: Stefanik apparently keeps Fort Drum, Jefferson County split in 2
Graphic of Nicole Lacey, accused in the October 2018 death of an Antwerp man.
Jury seated in Lacey manslaughter trial

Latest News

Arts All-Star: Annabelle Russell
Arts All-Star: Annabelle Russell
Arts All-Star: Annabelle Russell
Career-Tech All-Star: Lisa Livingston
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Tyler Scott