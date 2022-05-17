Children’s Home holds job fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County is having a job fair today (Tuesday, May 17).

Human resources director Lisa McCarty gave us an overview of what jobs are available.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The job fair is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at CHJC’s Empsall’s location in downtown Watertown.

Interviews will be conducted on the spot.

Between 20 and 25 positions are open. Sign-on bonuses are available for most of them.

You can see a list of available jobs at chjc.org/careers.

