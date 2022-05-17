David P. Colbert, 78, of Norfolk

Mr. Colbert passed away early Monday morning, May 16, 2022 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh with family at his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for David P. Colbert, 78, a resident of 18 Maple Street, Norfolk, will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Knapp’s Station Community Church with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood, following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Mr. Colbert passed away early Monday morning, May 16, 2022 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh with family at his side.

David is survived by three children, Gloria Colbert and husband Jack LaShomb, Amherst, NY; Frank and wife Julia Colbert, Norwood; Robert and wife Lisa Colbert, Norwood; a daughter-in-law, Michelle Colbert, Tupper Lake; his four grandchildren, Douglas and wife Elizabeth Colbert; William and wife Elvira Fortunato-LaShomb; Julianna LaShomb and Jacob Colbert; two great grandchildren, Silas and Celia Colbert and one great grandchild on the way: Madelaine LaShomb; two brothers, Larry and wife Sandy Colbert, Norwood and Donald and wife Sandie Colbert, Norwood as well as several nieces and nephews.

David was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Monique, a son Bradley and two brothers, Douglas and Gerald Colbert.

Born in Potsdam, NY on July 23, 1943 to the late Donald and Marjorie Daggett Colbert, David attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School and then entered the U.S. Army. It was at this time in his life that he met his future wife while stationed in Metz, France. They married on January 18, 1964. After Dave was honorably discharged, the late Monique Kessler Colbert came home with David. He worked for ALCOA in Massena for over 30 years, retiring in 1998 as a supervisor. David was a communicant of the Dailey Ridge Church and was an active community member who held many offices in the Order of the Eastern Star and Masonic Lodge including, past Grand Patron for the State of New York Order of the Eastern Star, and past Master of What Cheer Masonic Lodge #689. He was a Shriner, a member of the Norfolk Housing Authority, and the Norfolk Museum Board of Directors. He also served as School Board President for the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District for many years. During his younger years he enjoyed farming, wood working and making maple syrup. Later on, in his free time, David enjoyed going to breakfast with the coffee club, fundraising, spending time at his beloved camp on the Moosehead Outing Club where he was a member and secretary for many years, and spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorial donations in David’s memory can be made to autismspeaks.org and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of David P. Colbert.

