Don E. Montroy, 89, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Don E. Montroy, age 89 of Ogdensburg will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) at Foxwood Memorial Park chapel with Carrie Demerse officiating. Don passed away on May 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving are two daughters Elizabeth Montroy & Ann (Greg) Barr both of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Matthew Montroy of FL, Jacob Montroy and Megan Montroy both of Heuvelton, Jillianne (Rod) Power, Jesse (Laura) Barr, Kellsey (Wayne) Dirck, Kylie (Steven) Morrow, Cody (Shelly) Gardner of Ogdensburg, Erin Bennett and Hailey Gardner both of Ogdensburg; great-grandchildren Myra Montroy, Cain England, Hunter England, Kiera Duprey, Brian Duprey, Trenton Power, Lydia Power, Kamden Smithers, Kodiak Dirck, Deklen Dirck, Aubree Barr, Annabelle Morrow, Jocelynn Cardascia, Braxton Gardner, Jaxson Gardner, Payton Gardner and Silas Sprowls.

He was predeceased by his wife Helen in 2019; a son Mark in 2015; a grandchild Teryn Montroy and Dustin Bennett; and great-grandson Cory P. Gardner.

Don was born on April 09, 1933 in Lackawana, NY, son of the late Theodore & Frances (Dishaw) Montroy. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and continued his education at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center School of Nursing. He was married to Helen Madill on October 16, 1954.

During his career he worked 33 ½ years at the St. Lawrence Psych Center work shop as a supervisor. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ogdensburg and enjoyed golfing, fishing, yard work, scenery painting, socializing with friends, spending time with family and loved his cat Lemur. He also shared a special bond with his granddaughter Erin, who was his devoted care giver for the last two years.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

