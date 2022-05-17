Edith Faye Norton, 76, of Theresa

Edith Faye Norton, 76, of Drake Rd., passed away, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Edith Faye Norton, 76, of Drake Rd., passed away, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY.

Born on April 22, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of John and Olive Porteous Masters.

Survivors include three children, Katherine and Michael Ferritto, LaFargeville, NY, Michael and Tammy Ives, Adams, NY, Daniel and Bobbie Ives, Watertown, NY; two sisters, Jean Monroe, Antwerp, NY and Debbie Hamilton, NC; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, her husband, Donald W. “Sonny” Norton, III, and a sister, Betty Mason, all passed away previously.

Burial will be in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur, NY, at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.

