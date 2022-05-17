Advertisement

Edith Faye Norton, 76, of Theresa

By Submitted by funeral home
May. 17, 2022
Edith Faye Norton, 76, of Drake Rd., passed away, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Edith Faye Norton, 76, of Drake Rd., passed away, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY.

Born on April 22, 1946 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of John and Olive Porteous Masters.

Survivors include three children, Katherine and Michael Ferritto, LaFargeville, NY, Michael and Tammy Ives, Adams, NY, Daniel and Bobbie Ives, Watertown, NY; two sisters, Jean Monroe, Antwerp, NY and Debbie Hamilton, NC; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, her husband, Donald W. “Sonny” Norton, III, and a sister, Betty Mason, all passed away previously.

Burial will be in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur, NY, at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.

